Byulah and Anja Ngozi inhabit a psychedelic wonderland in ‘B BRAVE’
A video that explores the surreal duality of their recent release on Ngozi’s Síbín label. In the video for their debut track ‘B BRAVE’, UK duo Byulah and Anja Ngozi inhabit a hallucinogenic world full of fantastical imagery that draws from Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland in a distinctly DIY fashion. The visual reflects the dual nature of the track, whose raw vocal from Byulah is accompanied by an atmospheric R&B-influenced instrumental from Ngozi.www.factmag.com
