Byulah and Anja Ngozi inhabit a psychedelic wonderland in ‘B BRAVE’

Music as always captivated us, enriching our spirits and our minds. Without it, our lives would have never experienced the joy of a fond memory, or a connection to a popular artist at a live performance. Importantly, music allows us the freedom to express our individuality. One decade, in particular, as impacted its youth in such a way, that the music was used as a form of weaponry against racism, corporations, sexism, and politics while music venues were set as a battlefield. The 1960’s was a beautiful time for music to be experimented and to be created in a way that will cultivate future musicians. One local band has recreated this era through using authentic 60’s vibes from The Yardbyrds to the rockin’ garage-punk sounds by The Kinks. SaintSteelWood breaths life back into the 60’s era with a nostalgic British Invasion kick.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO