Byulah and Anja Ngozi inhabit a psychedelic wonderland in ‘B BRAVE’

By Fact
factmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video that explores the surreal duality of their recent release on Ngozi’s Síbín label. In the video for their debut track ‘B BRAVE’, UK duo Byulah and Anja Ngozi inhabit a hallucinogenic world full of fantastical imagery that draws from Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland in a distinctly DIY fashion. The visual reflects the dual nature of the track, whose raw vocal from Byulah is accompanied by an atmospheric R&B-influenced instrumental from Ngozi.

www.factmag.com

