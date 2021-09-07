NBA 2K22 The City Trailer Showcases Updates & New Features

2K Games has revealed a little bit more info for NBA 2K22 as we now have an idea of how MyTEAM will function this time around. In the latest Courtside Report, we now know the game will come with a brand new multiplayer mode, a MyTEAM Draft, and they'll be holding an upcoming $250k MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament for players to compete in. What's more, they've upgraded changes in rosters with one track on PlayStation 4/Xbox One consoles and another track on the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S consoles. But that's not the only change for current and next-gen consoles, as the rogress you make on on the current-gen will transfer to the next-gen versions within the same console family via dual-access. We got some extra details below along with screenshots of the Event Cards, Holo Player Cards, Craft Shoes, and other customizations and unlocks in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO