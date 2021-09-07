CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K22 The City Trailer Showcases Updates & New Features

By Omar Banat
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the NBA 2K YouTube channel released a new trailer showcasing The City game mode in the upcoming NBA 2K22. This open-world world mode that debuted exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last year in NBA 2K21 is back with some new features and improvements. Just like last...

twinfinite.net

