It’s really easy to overreact to week one results. Especially when those results don’t meet expectations. It’s happening across the country with a lot of college football fanbases. The national observers were a bit down on the Oklahoma Sooners following game against Tulane where they had to come up with a defensive stop at the end of the fourth quarter to keep the Green Wave’s furious comeback at bay.

