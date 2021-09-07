CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

New Song From Angels and Airwaves Premiered At Lollapalooza 2021

By admin_bitlc
beintheloopchicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels and Airwaves return after several years off. This is Tom DeLonge’s longest break between albums, since 2014’s The Dream Walker. The new album due out September 24th, 2021 is called, Lifeforms. This is the title track from that yet unreleased album. As as you’ll see in the video, DeLonge...

beintheloopchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Baltimore band Angel Du$t—featuring members of Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice—have announced a new album. Yak: A Collection of Truck Songs was produced by Rob Schnapf (known for his work with Kurt Vile and Elliott Smith) and is out October 22 via Roadrunner. The announcement arrives with the new song “Big Bite.” Check out the song’s video, directed by Ian Shelton, below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Preview A Song From Elbow’s New Album Flying Dream 1

Elbow have announced a new album, Flying Dream 1, the British band’s follow-up to 2019’s Giants Of All Sizes. It’ll be released on November 19th. They wrote it remotely in their respective homes and then went to the empty Brighton Theatre Royal to perform and record it, produced by Craig Potter. There are no singles from the album yet, but Elbow has shared a trailer that gives a look at that recording process and previews what sounds like a very lovely song. Check that out below.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Delonge
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Kate Angel is Risking It All in New Single, “16 Drops Of Tea”

The young rocker from Austin, TX, Kate Angel, is turning heads in her new single “16 Drops Of Tea.” Angel turned her teenage experiences with bullying into a hard-rocking radio-ready song with soaring, sometimes raspy, vocals over heavy hitting guitar tracks. We’re pleased to premiere the single which will release on September 2, 2021.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Fiona Grey was Nocturnal at Lollapalooza

Fiona Grey was Nocturnal at Lollapalooza: Pop chanteuse Fiona Grey told us about her Grace Potter and the Nocturnals experience. Fiona Grey: This concert goes on the list of shows I saw that made me sure there was nothing I wanted to do more than make music. Lollapalooza was a special breeding ground for my musical inspiration. I would go every year through my teenage years. From smoking a joint with Gary Clark Jr to sneaking to the front of a Vampire Weekend main stage show by convincing the security guard I was Ezra’s girlfriend – I had so many wild and memorable moments. I ended up watching Grace Potter and The Nocturnals from the side stage. It was the “Ooh La La” era, but I really didn’t know much more about her at the time.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Abba Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

Abba have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Sting Shares First Song From New Album 'The Bridge'

Sting has shared a new song called "If It's Love", which is the lead single from his forthcoming studio album, "The Bridge," that is set to be released on November 19th. The former The Police vocalist and bassist had this to say about the track, "I'm certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lollapalooza#Angels And Airwaves
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Hear two new songs from Son of Dribble

Recently, 2020 Columbus Alive Band to Watch Son of Dribble recorded a new album with Zac Szymusiak. Titled Son of Drib Against the Wind, the record is slated for release later this year, but until then, Dribble drummer Vicky Mahnke, guitarist Darren Latanick and singer Andy Clager are releasing a series of singles and videos.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken jazz musician auctions off songs from new album

Charu Suri, an Indian jazz musician from Weehawken, has released her latest album, “The Book of Ragas: Volume II,” and is auctioning digital copies of the cover illustration and songs from the album as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs, according to CNBC, can be bought and sold like physical assets, but...
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "contradictions" by THALA

Dreamy indie pop singer-songwriter THALA returns with her newest single ‘contradictions’ which finds her picking up where she last left off with the lead single release of “diditagain” from her highly anticipated debut album, adolescence. The LP is coming out September 17th via Born Losers Records (US) and Duchess Box...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Megalodon" by Eldridge Rodriguez

In late February 2020 Midriff Records put out the 8th release by Boston-based indie rock/noise pop outfit Eldridge Rodriguez. Titled Slightest of Treason, the album was inspired in part by the shift toward conservative dogma in US politics, and a reaction against it. Eldridge Rodriguez planned on supporting the release...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
upsetmagazine.com

Angel Du$t have announced their new album, 'YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs'

Angel Du$t have announced their new album, 'YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs'. Set for release on 22nd October via Roadrunner Records, the band have also shared new song ‘Big Bite’ plus a video directed by Ian Shelton. Vocalist / guitarist Justice Tripp says: "People get really married to the...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Celebrity Worship" by The Collect Pond

The Collect Pond , the music project of Boston-based singer, songwriter, and audio engineer Danny Moffat, will release their third album, Long Range, on September 24th. The Collect Pond is a geographical location in New York, NY, chosen by Moffat for his own music since the imagery of an oasis in the city seemed fitting, as recording and self-expression offered a similar kind of respite, a way to cope with the tenseness that permeates New York life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Blackberry Blue" by Morning Eagle

Musician Nick May started his alternative rock project Morning Eagle in 2018 while working in Philadelphia as a producer for other bands (Breaklite, UgLi, The Valets). After relocating to Long Beach, California in 2019, May spent the time in lockdown honing his Morning Eagle demos. On January 1st 2021 he...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Angels and Airwaves Can’t Shake Love on New Song ‘Spellbound’

Angels and Airwaves have released a new song and music video, “Spellbound,” which will appear on the group’s next album, Lifeforms, out September 24th. “Spellbound” is rooted in a gravely pulse but bursts with dreamy synths, guitar lines, and Tom DeLonge’s unmistakable bellow: “If you try to run/If it goes it comes around/It’s not hard to die from love/When your heart has been spellbound.” DeLonge also directed the video for “Spellbound,” which uses a unique laser programming technique called “laser banding” to create a laser-walled cube inside of which Angels and Airwaves perform the song. “Spellbound” marks the fourth offering from Lifeforms, following “Euphoria,” “Losing My Mind,” and “Restless Souls.” Lifeforms is Angels and Airwaves’ sixth album and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker. Angels and Airwaves are set to embark on a North American tour in support of the new LP later this month. The run kicks off on September 29th in Riverside, California, and will wrap on November 7th in San Diego.
MUSIC
NME

Angels & Airwaves tap into their slower side on emotive new single ‘Spellbound’

Angels & Airwaves have shared a bewitching new single titled ‘Spellbound’. Landing as the fourth taste of the band’s upcoming ‘Lifeforms’ album, ‘Spellbound’ is markedly more emotive than anything Angels & Airwaves have teased of the record thus far. Musically dark and progressive, the track simmers with arpeggiated keyboards and silky, reverb-soaked guitars, Tom DeLonge’s bruised and impassioned vocal performance just barely taking the spotlight.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tricky Announces Album From New Project Lonely Guest, Shares Song: Listen

Lonely Guest is a new project conceived and produced by Tricky. Its self-titled debut album is out October 22 via False Idols. The album features the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, plus appearances from Idles’ Joe Talbot, Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith, Marta, Oh Land, Breanna Barbara, and more. Listen to the new song “On a Move,” which features Kway, below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Matthew Fowler Shares New Song “Blankets”

Singer/songwriter Matthew Fowler is sharing his new album, The Grief We Gave Our Mother, tomorrow. His long-awaited sophomore record comes seven years after his 2014 self-released debut, Beginning. In the intervening years, his songcraft has only gotten more fervent and earnest, with his latest effort laying bare long-held confessions and stirring meditations amidst the gentle swell of his honeyed vocals. Though the full record releases tomorrow, Fowler has shared one of the record’s highlights, “Blankets,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy