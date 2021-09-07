Taylorville Kiwanis Club Makes Plans For Benefiting Local Children, Youth at Weekly Meeting

The Taylorville Kiwanis Club made plans for more projects benefiting children and youth, during their weekly meeting Tuesday at the Taylorville Moose Lodge. It was the monthly business meeting, held the first Tuesday of each month, where committee chairs reported on the club’s activities. Priority One Committee chair Mellisa McMillan is working with the Taylorville Fire Department on plans for a baby car seat safety day, and also with Kiwanis members on the upcoming Coats for Kids program.