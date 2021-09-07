CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence J. Murphy Named Partner at Warner Norcross + Judd’s Detroit Office

By Jake Bekemeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Norcross and Judd, a Grand Rapids-based corporate law firm, announced it has added Lawrence J. Murphy as a partner in its Detroit office. Murphy has nearly 30 years of experience in state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate levels and in alternative dispute resolution proceedings. This includes mediation, arbitration, and facilitation. At Warner Norcross and Judd, he will focus his practice on automotive supply chain litigation and counseling, joining the firm’s litigation practice group, automotive industry group, and its class action defense group.

