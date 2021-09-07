College of Visual & Performing Arts to require testing of student, faculty and staff

Editor’s Note: This story is current as of 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. We will update this story as we learn more information. Interim Dean Genevieve Durham DeCesaro of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts sent out a letter to students, faculty and staff within the college outlining the college’s response to COVID-19 and requiring testing for individuals participating in groups or programs within the college.