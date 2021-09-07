CFD Hall of Fame inductees reflect on their experience ahead of ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days has become a spectacle like no other. People from all over the country come to the Capital City to partake in all that the event has to offer. In order for it to become the largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration in the world, it took a lot of work. It had to expand, and it had to evolve. Now, CFD has the chance to honor some of those vital figures that helped make that growth possible.