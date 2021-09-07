Toyota Makes Big Commitment to Batteries, But Remains Cautious on BEVs

Solid state batteries could be a leap forward for electric vehicles, and Toyota just showed them in a running, driving car. Despite being ahead of the curve with hybrids, Toyota has taken smaller steps towards the world of battery electric vehicles. That could be changing, however, with the company committing to spend $13.6 billion on battery technologies by the end of the decade. The company is investing not just in next-generation lithium cells, but also revolutionary solid-state battery technology. Toyota went so far as to give us a vanishingly short look at something special—a prototype vehicle actually running and driving with solid-state batteries.

