Toyota Makes Big Commitment to Batteries, But Remains Cautious on BEVs

By David Zoia
wardsauto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota says it will invest big in battery technology and capacity over the next decade, but its views on full battery-electric vehicles remain conservative. The Japanese automaker is earmarking ¥1.5 trillion ($14 billion) for development of next-gen batteries and production tooling between now and 2030. About two-thirds of that outlay will be for new capacity, which Toyota says will be located around the world so that batteries will be made where they are needed to support local vehicle production. The remaining ¥500 billion ($4.5 billion) will be spent on R&D, including development of futuristic solid-state batteries.

