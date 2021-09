Fortnite is well known for making tonnes of changes. The game it was on release and the game it is now are so wildly different, they're almost entirely unique games. With tonnes of skins, map changes and new modes making their way to the service, it can sometimes be a little hard to keep up. Here's when you can play Fortnite Season 8 and how big the update download size is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO