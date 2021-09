A total of ten applications were received to be considered to fill the vacant seat on the Cumberland City Council- and Mayor Ray Morriss said a decision could come as early as next week. The city requested letters of interest two weeks ago after Councilman Seth Bernard announced he would be resigning. During Tuesday’s work session, the mayor described the field of applicants as “good”, but the council is choosing not to make the names public at this point. City Solicitor Mike Cohen says the state attorney general’s manual does provide the council with that option…

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO