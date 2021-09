Pitt women’s soccer is ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll, the organization announced Tuesday. Making their debut in the rankings in the 2021 season, the Panthers received the most votes outside of the top-25 in the previous week. Pitt is also tabbed No. 21 in the TopDrawerSoccer Poll and receiving the most votes outside of the ranked teams in the College Soccer News Poll.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO