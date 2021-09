Michael Bisping is rooting for Evander Holyfield to beat Vitor Belfort on Saturday. In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, Holyfield is stepping up on short notice to battle Belfort in an intriguing matchup. Holyfield is 58-years-old and only had a week to prepare, so many are skeptical of how he will fare, but for Bisping, he not only hopes Holyfield wins, but he beats up Belfort.