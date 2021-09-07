CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Finishes Labor Day Weekend With $94 Million

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi Finishes Labor Day Weekend With $94 Million. It’s official: no matter how unfamiliar they are with certain characters, audiences will always turn out in droves to watch the continuing saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Variety, the official box office tally for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ opening weekend is finally in. And it signals big things ahead for Marvel’s newest hero.

