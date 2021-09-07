By Your Side 5k & Fun Run Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Oklahoma Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

Sure, good pet owners walk their dogs. But great pet owners run with their dogs. Not convinced? What if the running came with medals, costumes, and silly contests? What if your dog would love you forever because of it? Enter the By Your Side 5k & Fun Run in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The By Your Side 5k & Fun Run is designed for dogs and their humans to get some exercise together!

There are two great options at this fundraising event: a 5k run, and a 1k walk, both of which accommodate man’s best friend.

Every dog gets a medal at the end of the race to celebrate how good they did.

The races benefit Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic’s patient assistance and pet therapy programs.

Not only do human runners get to spend some special time with their furry friends, but all the dog runners are thrilled to be chasing the breeze with the people they love the most!

While gearing up for the day of the race, dogs and their humans get to train together, forming an extra-special bond that can only come from running.

In addition to the races, the event has costume contests and live music performances.

The By Your Side 5k & Fun Run takes place in Mohawk Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. If you’re a dog owner who’s looking for something a little out of the ordinary to do with your pup, look no further than this fun run.