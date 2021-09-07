By Your Side 5k & Fun Run Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Oklahoma Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure
Sure, good pet owners walk their dogs. But great pet owners run with their dogs. Not convinced? What if the running came with medals, costumes, and silly contests? What if your dog would love you forever because of it? Enter the By Your Side 5k & Fun Run in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The By Your Side 5k & Fun Run takes place in Mohawk Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. If you’re a dog owner who’s looking for something a little out of the ordinary to do with your pup, look no further than this fun run.
