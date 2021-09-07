CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Your Side 5k & Fun Run Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Oklahoma Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

By Paige Pfeifer
Only In Oklahoma
Only In Oklahoma
 6 days ago

Sure, good pet owners walk their dogs. But great pet owners run with their dogs. Not convinced? What if the running came with medals, costumes, and silly contests? What if your dog would love you forever because of it? Enter the By Your Side 5k & Fun Run in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIItI_0bpEgIzj00
The By Your Side 5k & Fun Run is designed for dogs and their humans to get some exercise together!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2tit_0bpEgIzj00
There are two great options at this fundraising event: a 5k run, and a 1k walk, both of which accommodate man’s best friend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojQMW_0bpEgIzj00
Every dog gets a medal at the end of the race to celebrate how good they did.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NDJQ_0bpEgIzj00
The races benefit Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic’s patient assistance and pet therapy programs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHmAH_0bpEgIzj00
Not only do human runners get to spend some special time with their furry friends, but all the dog runners are thrilled to be chasing the breeze with the people they love the most!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNktm_0bpEgIzj00
While gearing up for the day of the race, dogs and their humans get to train together, forming an extra-special bond that can only come from running.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YU88c_0bpEgIzj00
In addition to the races, the event has costume contests and live music performances.

The By Your Side 5k & Fun Run takes place in Mohawk Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. If you’re a dog owner who’s looking for something a little out of the ordinary to do with your pup, look no further than this fun run.

