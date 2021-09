Following his highly acclaimed single “Mt. Joel,” which was an ode to legendary producer deadmau5, newcomer Mt. Sierra has returned with yet another house gem, sharing “When It Rains.” Created right before Mt. Sierra moved to Los Angeles to study at the prestigious Icon Collective, “When It Rains” is driven by immaculate house beats and bright vocal samples that are perfectly juxtaposed with its siren-like lead. As the producer explains: