It happened around 1:30 pm at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Rd 5. The State Patrol says a small SUV driven by a 61-year-old woman from Tomah, Wisc. was stopped at the light in the eastbound lane. An SUV driven by a 33-year-old Rochester man was stopped behind her when a car ran into his vehicle and pushed it into the SUV in front of him and a fourth vehicle in the other lane.