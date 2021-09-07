Effects of Piney Point May Linger for Years

The disaster at Piney Point may have faded from the headlines, but that’s hardly the end of the story. The gypsum stack is still there, and the water level is so high it could overflow if there’s a major rain event. The Department of Environmental Protection keeps daily data, hoping to avoid another spill by monitoring the water level, while the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, FWC, and the Florida Department of Health keep a watchful eye on algal blooms and water quality.