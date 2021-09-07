CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Swiss x YG Drop New Limited-Edition Classic LX Sneakers

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-Swiss x YG’s co-designed collection of reimagined classic LX sneakers are officially available for purchase exclusively at www.footlocker.com. Partnering with the critically acclaimed artist, actor and sneaker collector— YG has been a long time celebrated K-Swiss fan. Serving as the collections’ creative director, YG drew inspiration from the K-Swiss ethos—incorporating the signature 5-stripe design, 3-piece toe and classic D-rings—with a blend of his own unique flair and style for the first drop. The first drop for the collection, aptly named ‘Disco,’ incorporates a silver glitter motif combined with K-Swiss engineering for a reinterpreted version of the classic LX style. The limited-edition K-Swiss x YG LX sneaker will retail for $120.

