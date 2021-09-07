CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee and Brown County clerks reject election probe subpoenas

By Anthony DaBruzzi
spectrumnews1.com
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections hit a bump in its probe of the November 2020 cycle as subpoenas issued by the committee were rejected. Clerks from Milwaukee and Brown counties were supposed to testify Tuesday, but both made it clear before the holiday weekend they would not be showing up with the requested materials for a committee hearing despite a subpoena signed by chairwoman and State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls).

