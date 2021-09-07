CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Pumpkin-Spiced Everything Season. Get In the Spirit With These Waffles

By Erin Macdonald, RDN
Clean Eating
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Sure, the Pumpkin-Spiced Latte and the hundreds of offshoot products that it inspired might be the brunt of too many end-of-summer memes and stereotypes, but whether you’re team PSL or not, there’s no denying that there’s something magical about the flavor combo that drives 424 million dollars in sales a year for Starbucks. Well, we say save your bucks – and a whack of sugar and calories! – and make these light and fluffy grain-free Pumpkin Spiced Waffles instead!

