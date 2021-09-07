BC-hirsch 09/04/21

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": Horrified by Finn allowing Sheila to hold baby Hayes, Steffy does not file the marriage certificate at the courthouse. Banished to the guesthouse that has no air conditioning, Finn encounters Paris. Paris goes on and on about Finn's amazing attributes. When Zende asks her to move in with him, all she does is gush about Finn. Ridge is crazed when he learns about Sheila and the baby. Just after he and Steffy realize their love is stronger than any problems, Finn runs into Sheila. Finn tells Sheila she cannot be part of his life. Panicking when Sheila collapses, Finn calls 911. He does not see she has a smile on her face. When Brooke and Ridge hector Eric about him being out of his mind for letting Quinn back into his life, he tells them to back off. Unaware that Eric can hear them, Quinn tells Shauna she misses Carter, and she plans to honor her marriage to Eric despite his erectile dysfunction. Quinn tells Wyatt to hurry up and marry Flo.