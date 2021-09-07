Denton County breaks eight-month pandemic record

Buy Now Denton County Public Health Building Jeff Woo/DRC

Local health officials confirmed another 1,052 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon.

That is the highest increase reported on a single day since the countywide record of 1,064 was confirmed on Jan. 19, 2021.

DCPH no longer releases pandemic updates on weekends or holidays, so Tuesday’s number included case increases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as well.

It is only the second time in 18 months that Denton County Public Health has confirmed more than 1,000 infections in a single day’s report.

The record increase reported on Tuesday, Jan. 19 included numbers from the previous Sunday and Monday only.

Nearly half of Tuesday’s case increase came from three locations in Denton County. Denton itself had another 212 locals test positive for the virus, Lewisville had 117 and unincorporated Denton County reported another 172.

DCPH estimated 12,351 locals were still infected with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, which is the largest amount reported since Feb. 13, 2021.

Hospital occupancy figures improved slightly Tuesday compared to previous days. Even so, only a dozen beds were available in Denton County adult intensive care units. That means 89.1% of beds were filled Tuesday.

Younger county residents continue to make up a larger share of new infections when compared to their older counterparts.

Nearly 62% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The same is true for only 58% of Texans statewide.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.