College football SP+ rankings after Week 1

By Bill Connelly
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire hose that was Week 1 of the college football season saw stirring upsets, loads of surprises ... and one team, Nick Saban's Alabama, clearly standing out ahead of the pack. The numbers very much reflect that. While this week's SP+ ratings see teams bunched together from top to bottom (the No. 5 and No. 12 teams are separated by a minuscule 1.6 points, No. 29 and No. 43 by only 2.8, etc.), No. 1 is miles ahead of the pack.

