Groove Fest returns for its second year Saturday

Participants in last year’s costume contest at Groove Fest. (Photo Provided)

Groove Fest marks a day to enjoy nature and each other. This year’s second annual event has been set aside for “peace, love and flower power” at Government Springs Park.

The free festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and will feature music, vendors, vintage cars and a costume contest. Last year, a number of Volkswagens and vintage vans showed up. There is no registration fee.

Last year, several attendees took part in the costume contest, donning their best ’60s and ’70s apparel to take part in the costume contest. The costume is contest will be held at 4 p.m.

The event previously was scheduled for earlier this summer. Tammy Wilson, of Enid Event Company and organizer of the event, said she was excited to see another good turnout for the event.

“We plan to have fun, relax and enjoy Government Springs Park,” Wilson said.