The Week 3 installment of the United Soccer Coaches poll is here, and three new teams have made it into the top 25. Florida State is again in the top spot, taking 29 first-place votes, while No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Virginia received one top vote and No. 4 UCLA received two top votes. Duke rounds out the top 5, followed by TCU at No. 6, keeping our top six teams the same as Week 2.