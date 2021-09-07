CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

ESLT Great Sierra River Clean up, Sept 11

By News Staff
sierrawave.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Sierra Land trust is hosting a community-wide Great Sierra River Cleanup for the Owens River in Bishop of September 11th from 8:30am-11am. We will be focusing on cleaning up trash along the Artesian Springs and Buckley Ponds in Bishop. Volunteers will be meeting at the dirt parking spots near the bridge over the Owens along East Line Street. Everyone is asked to please wear masks respectfully. To find out more and to RSVP, you can visit eslt.org/events/ or contact [email protected].

sierrawave.net

