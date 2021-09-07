Footprints of Fayette

A Historical Column From The Fayette County Historical Commission. The Palms of Fayette County By Carolyn Heinsohn Has anyone ever wondered about the palm trees, many of which are over 125 years old, that are seen around old homesteads in the central and southern parts of our county? In spite of multiple onslaughts by hurricane and tornadic winds throughout the years, these old sentinels still stand tall. However, many of these palms finally succumbed in…