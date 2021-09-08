Radiohead Announces 'Kid A' & 'Amnesiac' Reissued Album With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Radiohead is celebrating the anniversaries of the band's fourth and fifth albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, with a joint reissue project alongside a new album titled Kid Amnesiae. For the multi-format triple-album release, dubbed Kid A Mnesia, the rock band will commemorate the 21st anniversary of Kid A, which originally came out on Oct. 2, 2000, via Parlophone and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the 20th anniversary of Amnesiac, which was first released on May 30, 2001, via Parlophone and Capitol Records and peaked at No 2. on the Billboard 200. Kid Amnesiae is made up of alternate versions and B-sides of Kid A and Amnesiac as well as previously unreleased songs that were recorded during the sessions for both albums, including "If You Say the Word," which was released as a digital single on Tuesday (Sept. 7), and "Follow Me Around." Kid A Mnesia will be released on Nov. 5, 2021 via XL Recordings.