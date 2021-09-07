Mid-Autumn Festival (“Moon Fest”) is Sept. 21

Mid-Autumn Festival (otherwise known as “Moon Festival”) is Sept. 21. No one celebrates in better than Victoria & Emily Wu of Cakes By Happy Eatery!. Many Americans first learned of Moon Festival from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The movie created new interest in this celebration, and now “Moonfest Parties” are held all over the country. It’s always on the first full moon of the fall season. The holiday is a traditional Chinese/Vietnamese fall festival celebrating the arrival of the new season.