Home Canning Safety Tips

By Karen Kallestad
missionwestcdp.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate summer is canning season. If your garden has been thriving, you’re probably thinking about canning some of your favorite vegetables to enjoy later this year in the cold winter months. But to keep your food safe, you’ll need to know some facts about safely preserving your vegetables. All foods should be canned using a boiling water bath canner or a pressure canner. Low acid foods, like green beans, that are not canned properly can present a risk for botulism. Green beans must be canned at a temperature of 240 degrees F, which can only be achieved using a pressure canner.

