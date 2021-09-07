Friday Night Football 9/10: Special Invitation to Active and Retired Military Personnel along with First Responders

Dozens of local law enforcement officers, emergency responders, members of the military and veterans gathered at Indian Lake High School Friday ahead of the football game with Springfield Shawnee to honor of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of 9/11. The group got into the game free of charge and were recognized for their efforts to protect and serve ahead of the National Anthem and kickoff. They posed for a picture under the flag hung from the Indian Lake Fire District’s ladder truck. Those in attendance included members of the Washingtown Township Police Department, Russells Point Police, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Fire and EMS, Indian Joint Fire District, Lakeview Fire and Rescue, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and Ohio National Guard. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTO)

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO