Friday Night Football 9/10: Special Invitation to Active and Retired Military Personnel along with First Responders

By Admin
lebanonathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon would like to take this opportunity to invite any active or retired Military Personnel and First Responders from the Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Witham Hospital and EMT’s, Lebanon Fire Department, Center Township Fire Department, Whitestown Fire Department, Whitestown Police Department, and LCSC School Police to participate in a brief recognition and 911 memory ceremony prior to kick-off of this Friday night’s varsity football game versus North Montgomery High School.

