West, Jeanette

Jeanette Vanover West, 83, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born March 17, 1938, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Rebecca Combs Vanover. She was a homemaker and cake decorator while raising her three children. A natural born caregiver, Jeanette returned to school to be a registered nurse at the age of 38. She worked at Fulton Hospital and Daniel Nursing Facility until her retirement. She loved animals and growing flowers. Grave- side services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the Stephens Cemetery with Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Smothers (Chuck) of Mantachie; two granddaughters, Heather Pearce (Matt) of Mantachie and Nikki Ballard (Michael) of Starkville; three great grandchildren, Paige Smith of Mantachie, Chelsea Smith of Pontotoc, and Casper West Wilkerson of Starkville; one son in law, Stanford Ballard of Mantachie; one brother in law, Wayne West (Sharon) of Mantachie; one sister in law, Marilyn Smoot (Roger) of Ohio; several nieces and nephews that she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James A. West; two daughters, Sandy Ballard and Susan West; two grandsons, Michael Shane Ballard and Bryan West Lucas; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Patrick West, Brody West, Steven West, Kyle West, Matt Vanstory, and Mark Tigner. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until service time at Stephens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.