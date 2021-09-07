Fowler, Polly Lavern "Little Moma"

Polly Lavern Fowler, 97, died Saturday, September 5, 2021, at Samaritan Garden Personal Care Home. Polly was born on September 14, 1923, at the family home, in Nettleton to Pruitt Young and Lillian Berryhill Young. As the daughter of sharecroppers and growing up during the great depression she understood from an early age the value of hard work. She was a talented seamstress; not only making the majority of her family's clothing but also made a career in furniture manufacturing. After spending time at Hunter Saddler Fabric and Style Line Furniture, she retired in 1999 from Ballard Furniture. Polly adored children and took great pride in raising her kids, grandkids, and caring for any child who needed a home- earning her the nickname of Little Moma. Although unable to attend in recent years due to failing health Polly was a lifetime member of Palestine Baptist Church. Polly enjoyed cooking and gardening, but she loved spending time with her family; especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Polly is survived by her grandchildren, Sam Fowler, Adam Fowler, David Lee, Ricky Lee, John Lee, Jessica McLevain, Steven Hilliard, Melissa VanRossum, Richard Fowler, Angie Keeler, and Katie Fowler; two twin brothers, Billy and Jimmy Young; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Sonny Fowler, Sammy Fowler, Brenda Ballard, Linda Knaak, Robert Fowler, and Marvin Fowler; and sister, Lucille Culver. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 9, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Little Moma's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow in Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steven Hilliard, Sam Fowler, Adam Fowler, John Lee, David Lee, Ricky Lee, and Richard Fowler. The family is grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care of Little Moma at Samaritan Garden Personal Care Home by the nursing staff. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left on her memory page at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.