Upper Marlboro, MD

Horsin' around! Zebras reported on the loose in Upper Marlboro

By Gregory Dailey
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Three zebras have yet to be corraled after they got loose last week, according to Prince George's County animal control. Chief Rodney Taylor told 7News that the zebras live on a farm at Duley Station and Bellefield roads in Upper Marlboro. The owners have attempted to catch the zebras that have been out for three or four days by setting up a feeding area, but so far the zebras haven't taken the bait.

