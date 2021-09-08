Horsin' around! Zebras reported on the loose in Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Three zebras have yet to be corraled after they got loose last week, according to Prince George's County animal control. Chief Rodney Taylor told 7News that the zebras live on a farm at Duley Station and Bellefield roads in Upper Marlboro. The owners have attempted to catch the zebras that have been out for three or four days by setting up a feeding area, but so far the zebras haven't taken the bait.