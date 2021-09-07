Eastbay Announces Jalen Hurts as Newest Brand Partner

Today’s announcement kicks off a two-year partnership with Jalen as Eastbay’s first ever ambassador for the brand’s newest Performance Line, which is officially launching in September. Jalen’s personal mantras, “untamed” and “rare breed,” are applied to his daily life and career, and he’ll work with Eastbay to incorporate these into the collection. As part of the partnership, Jalen will be the face of future Eastbay campaigns, video and photo shoots, and a regular figure on the brand’s social channels. Jalen has even been featured on Eastbay’s cover for this month!