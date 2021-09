Half of all workers claim they don’t have enough income to save for retirement, according to a recent Transamerica survey. It’s an alarming situation to find yourself in, especially as you near the age when your peers begin exiting the workforce. But your situation might not be as bad as you think. You may be able to take advantage of a little-known government incentive that can help low-income people save for retirement more easily.

