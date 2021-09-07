Run for BOOze!

Suwanee Wine Fest announces the first annual Spooky Spirits 5K, a new costumes and cocktails themed race coming to Town Center Park in October. behind Georgia’s premier wine festival, Suwanee Wine Fest, have a few new tricks up their sleeves this Halloween season. In keeping with the spirit of the season, they will host the first annual Spooky Spirits 5K on October 16th at Suwanee’s Town Center Park. This Peachtree Road Race-qualifying event offers a cocktails and costumes twist on the traditional 5K. The race is perfect for runners of all levels, whether you are a competitive runner trying to beat your personal record, or you’re simply looking to sip and stroll with your closest cocktail-loving friends. Just choose the ticket that channels your Halloween spirit — either non-stop or with “spirit” stops — and then everyone will cheers together at the finish line!