CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Reduces Gluten-Induced Mucosal Injury in Patients With Celiac Disease

By Brandon May
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA selective oral transglutaminase 2 inhibitor, dubbed ZED1227, reduced gluten-induced duodenal mucosal injury in patients with celiac disease, according to findings from the preliminary CEC-3 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Intestinal transglutaminase 2 is an enzyme responsible for modifying immunogenic gluten peptides by way of deamidation,...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Risk in Patients With PsA and AS Initiating Treatment With IL-17 Inhibitors

Risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in patients with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) was not higher with the initiation of interleukin (IL)-17 inhibitors compared with etanercept, according to study results published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Researchers conducted a nationwide cohort study in France using the national...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmatimes.com

Early use of Uptravi reduces risk of disease progression in PAH patients

New data from a post-hoc pooled analysis of the Phase III GRIPHON and Phase IIIb TRITON trials suggests that early use of Janssen's Uptravi (selexipag) soon after diagnosis may reduce the risk of disease progression in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The findings, which were presented in an oral...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Liver Disease

Patients with chronic liver diseases (CLD) and cirrhosis, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, had higher mortality than patients with CLD and cirrhosis without SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the results of a study published in Gastroenterology. Investigators utilized the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, a centralized source of electronic health record...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten#Transglutaminase#Inhibitor#Celiac Disease#Study Group#Cec 3#Ci#50 Mg#The Cec 3 Trial Group
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Combined with Standard of Care May Help Reduce Mortality for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Vadadustat for Anemia in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Anemia is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is associated with a reduced health-related quality of life, an increase in the need for red blood cell transfusions, and an increased risk for cardiovascular events. Standard care for the management of anemia in patients with CKD is the use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) (recombinant human erythropoietin and its derivatives). Previous studies have demonstrated an increase in the risk of stroke, vascular access thrombosis, and death associated with the use of ESAs to target hemoglobin concentrations in the normal or near-normal range in patients with CKD, resulting in recommendations for caution in the use of ESAs and for only partial correction of anemia in that patient population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Machine Learning May Help Predict Efficacy of Vedolizumab Treatment in Patients With Ulcerative Colitis

With use of machine learning, researchers developed a predictive tool that may identify patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) who would not achieve steroid-free clinical remission (SFCR) at week 22 during vedolizumab (VDZ) therapy, according to a study in Scientific Reports. The investigators retrospectively obtained clinical data at baseline (week 0)...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

When Should Patients With Kidney Disease Receive Nephrology Referral?

Basing referral of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to nephrologists on 2-year kidney failure risk exceeding 1% would catch those at higher risk without increasing referral volumes generated from current laboratory-based guidelines, new research indicates. And combining the two methods — predicted kidney failure risk with lab values —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pharmacotherapies for Liver Fibrosis, NASH Resolution Ranked

Pharmacotherapies used in the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) were compared in a recent systematic review and network meta-analysis published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Although NASH is a common cause of chronic liver disease, there is limited evidence surrounding its management. To determine the relative “rank-order” of available therapeutic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

SGLT2 Inhibitor Eases Symptoms for HFpEF Patients

Symptoms of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) improved with dapagliflozin (Farxiga) therapy, the PRESERVED-HF trial showed. After 12 weeks of treatment, Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) clinical summary scores were 5.8 points higher for patients randomized to the SGLT2 inhibitor over placebo (P=0.001), bringing scores from the low 60s at baseline to the high 60s, reported Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, of Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thyroidpharmacist.com

Case Study: Hashimoto’s and Celiac Disease in a Teen Girl

In my work as the Thyroid Pharmacist, I have mostly focused on caring for adults. However, in many cases, Hashimoto’s can start developing much earlier in life. Unfortunately, the symptoms in children can present a bit differently than the symptoms seen in adults, and much like adults, many children go undiagnosed for far too long.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CAR T cells induce remission in a patient with refractory SLE

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been used to treat a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) for the first time. The immunotherapy approach, which is already approved for use in the treatment of some types of cancer, induced rapid clinical remission of severe and refractory disease with no notable adverse effects.
CANCER
Delta County Independent

Get the facts about Celiac disease

Upset stomach is not uncommon. People may experience stomach upset if a meal is too rich or has too many spicy ingredients. However, for some people, routine stomach upset could be indicative of Celiac disease, a condition that’s much more serious than periodic indigestion. The Mayo Clinic says Celiac disease,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Genetic Engineering News

Ischemic Stroke Damage Reduced by Inter-α Inhibitor Proteins

Boosting a family of naturally occurring proteins that dampens inflammation in the body has been shown to be effective in reducing damage from an ischemic stroke, according to preclinical researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Called inter-alpha inhibitor proteins (IAIP), the family of structurally-...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr Rudolf de Boer on SGLT2 Inhibitor Success Across Disease States

Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors have been shown to both lower blood pressure and promote weight loss, and they act rather subtly, stated Rudolf de Boer, MD, PhD, clinical cardiologist and professor of translational cardiology, University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands. Among the beneficial effects of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop tools to measure skeletal muscle function in patients with mitochondrial disease

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) successfully developed and validated a new outcome measure to monitor disease severity and progression in patients with impaired skeletal muscle function caused by mitochondrial disease. This measure, named 'Mitochondrial Myopathy-Composite Assessment Tool' ('MM-COAST'), is important to identify specific skeletal muscle and neurological problems in both children and adults with mitochondrial disease and may be used to measure response to treatment interventions in future clinical trials. The findings were published online in JCSM Clinical Reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Predictors of Ulcerative Colitis Relapse Following 5-ASA Dose Reduction

Study data published in PLOS ONE outline risk factors for ulcerative colitis (UC) relapse in patients undergoing dose reduction of oral 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA). In a study of patients whose 5-ASA dose was reduced during the clinical remission phase of UC, relapse was more common in those with a history of acute severe UC (ASUC). Patients without ASUC were significantly more likely to remain in remission over 52 weeks of follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Supplemental Bifid Triple Viable Capsules Are Beneficial for Ulcerative Colitis

Mesalazine plus somatostatin and bifid triple viable capsules can effectively improve the clinical symptoms of patients with ulcerative colitis, according to a study in BMC Gastroenterology. Investigators sought to determine the effect of mesalazine plus somatostatin and bifid triple viable capsules on plasma inflammatory factors and T cell frequency in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks the protective layer of a person's nerves, which can lead to disability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy