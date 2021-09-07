Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Reduces Gluten-Induced Mucosal Injury in Patients With Celiac Disease
A selective oral transglutaminase 2 inhibitor, dubbed ZED1227, reduced gluten-induced duodenal mucosal injury in patients with celiac disease, according to findings from the preliminary CEC-3 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Intestinal transglutaminase 2 is an enzyme responsible for modifying immunogenic gluten peptides by way of deamidation,...www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com
