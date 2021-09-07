Transglutaminase 2 Inhibitor Reduces Gluten-Induced Mucosal Injury in Patients With Celiac Disease

Anemia is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is associated with a reduced health-related quality of life, an increase in the need for red blood cell transfusions, and an increased risk for cardiovascular events. Standard care for the management of anemia in patients with CKD is the use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) (recombinant human erythropoietin and its derivatives). Previous studies have demonstrated an increase in the risk of stroke, vascular access thrombosis, and death associated with the use of ESAs to target hemoglobin concentrations in the normal or near-normal range in patients with CKD, resulting in recommendations for caution in the use of ESAs and for only partial correction of anemia in that patient population.

