130 Stories: Nicholas Canete

Nicholas Jordon Canete, C’18, Politics and Government. “When I met Dr. John Laukaitis, he had been researching and writing about North Park and other Christian colleges during World War II. He shared with me a 70-year-old bronze plaque discovered in the University Archives. It was inscribed with the names of students and alumni of North Park who were killed during service in World War II. I thought it was important that the plaque be restored and re-installed to honor those fallen students and alumni. As a student veteran and an heir of the GI Bill, I saw the project as a way to give back to a generation that came before me.