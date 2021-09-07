San Jose Sharks find replacement for Rocky Thompson behind bench

The Sharks have hired longtime NHL assistant John MacLean to fill out their coaching staff, four days after Rocky Thompson stepped down as the Sharks’ associate coach. MacLean, 56, has 13 seasons of NHL coaching experience, serving as an assistant with the New Jersey Devils from 2002 to 2009 — helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 2003 under Pat Burns — before he became New Jersey’s head coach in 2010. MacLean lasted just 33 games, getting fired shortly before Christmas as the Devils got off to a 9-20-2 start.