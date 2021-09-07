Colleen McKenna-Fisher of Frisco, August 27
On the morning of August 27th 2021 Colleen McKenna-Fisher, age 59, of Frisco, NC was peacefully received into God’s loving arms, with her husband Rick, sister Nancy, and sister-in-law Schatzie by her side at Sentara Heart Hospital Norfolk. She was the daughter of the late James D. McKenna and Yolande Marie Salter. Colleen is survived by her husband of 25 years Richard Fisher of Frisco NC, her stepfather David C. Salter and sisters Nancy and Christiane, brother Keith, nieces Stephanie and Andrea, and nephew Jeffrey.www.outerbanksvoice.com
