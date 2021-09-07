Richardson, J.D.

J.D. Richardson, 85, lifelong resident of Tippah County and well known logger, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the well lived life of Mr. Richardson will be at 1PM Wednesday, September 8, at Unity Baptist Church where he was a devoted member. Rev. Ronnie Barefield will officiate with remarks given by his son, Paul Richardson and Robert McKee. Burial will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Richardson was born May 10, 1936 in Tippah County, theson of the late James Andrew "Vick" and Worthie Velma Potts Richardson. He received his education in the Alcorn County Public School System and served in The United States Army in earlier years.He then became the proud owner of J. D. Richardson Logging Company that he operated for over 50 years before his retirement. Mr. Richardson will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love for life. Traveling, working on his farm and coffee at McDonald's were some of the pleasures he enjoyed. Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM Wednesday, September 8 at Unity Baptist Church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Ann Beasley Richardson, two daughters, Lynn Roberson (Jimmy Dale) of Blue Mountain and Karen Jones (Mike) of Ripley, one son, Paul Richardson (Lisa Renae) of Ripley, and one sister, Charlep Sexton of Tiplersville, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Richardson, 3 sisters, Rachel Plaxico, Ethel Hall, and Johnnie Sue Thrasher Hall and one brother, James Richardson. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Roberson, Dan Jones, Wade Carmichael, Deven Harris, Apallo Loudadio and Josh Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be Garry Hall, John Wynn Dollar, Tom Connor, Dewade Howell, Bobby Rushing and Fred Smith. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Richardson and all United States Veterans for their service to our country. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Richardson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.