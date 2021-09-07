Grimes, Dana

Dana Denise Grimes, 52, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was saved at a young age at First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Dana had a special place in her heart for all animals, and she was especially fond of her chihuahua, Pepper, who passed recently. Handed down from her Papaw Grimes and father, Dana had a natural gift for music. There weren't many instruments that she couldn't pick up and play a tune on. Dana also loved nature and spent a great deal of time gardening, arrowhead hunting, and anything else she could do to be outdoors. Dana spent her remaining days with her close friends and family, including her daughters and grandchildren. Her adventurous personality and fun spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Dana leaves behind two daughters, Meghan Guin (Thomas), and Alle Whitaker (John), both of Mantachie; her mother, Wanda Grimes; grandmother Thelma Knight; brothers, James Mackie Grimes, II and Tracy Grimes, all of Mantachie; grandchildren Makennah Guin, Hannah Guin, Liam Guin, Mila Kate Guin, Emma Whitaker, Hadley Whitaker, and Adalyn Whitaker; three aunts, Shelia Moore (Gary), Linda Fitzgerald (Tim), and Dian Young (Pat); and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Noel Knight and James and Rena Grimes; her father, James Mackie Grimes; and her uncle, David H. Knight. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.