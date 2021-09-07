Blue Devils slip past McFarland, shut out Wayland Academy
After edging McFarland on Aug. 31, the Lodi High School girls’ tennis team had an easier time with Wayland Academy. The Blue Devils blanked Wayland 7-0 on Thursay, winning all matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Allison Larsen downed Sophia Lama 6-1, 6-1, with Rachel Winters defeating Erin Jaison 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Caroline Karls scoring a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hailey Kowing at No. 3 singles and Brooke Bacon winning 6-2, 6-0 over Keza Rutembesa in the No. 4 singles match.www.hngnews.com
