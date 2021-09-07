CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

Blue Devils slip past McFarland, shut out Wayland Academy

By plindblad
hngnews.com
 6 days ago

After edging McFarland on Aug. 31, the Lodi High School girls’ tennis team had an easier time with Wayland Academy. The Blue Devils blanked Wayland 7-0 on Thursay, winning all matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Allison Larsen downed Sophia Lama 6-1, 6-1, with Rachel Winters defeating Erin Jaison 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Caroline Karls scoring a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hailey Kowing at No. 3 singles and Brooke Bacon winning 6-2, 6-0 over Keza Rutembesa in the No. 4 singles match.

www.hngnews.com

