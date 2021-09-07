CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brittany Howard Brings Her Magical and Soul Feeding Music to the world famous Hollywood Bowl

grimygoods.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed five-time Grammy winner and former USPS employee Brittany Howard is bringing her magical and soul feeding music to the world famous Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 18. Howard, whose musical career took off with her previous band, the four-time Grammy winning Alabama Shakes, steps onto the stage with her recent solo venture and backing band for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance for her and fans alike. Performing last at the Hollywood Palladium in January, 2020, before the pandemic hit, this is the first live performance in front of an audience for Howard in L.A. in over a year, and the first time for her at the historic outdoor music venue. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. — R&B artists Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow open up for Howard.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard & Sylvan Esso Aboard For Bonnaroo-Presented Concert In Nashville

While this weekend’s Bonnaroo was canceled due to flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ida, organizers have put together a concert to be held in Nashville tomorrow, Saturday, September 4 featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Sylvan Esso. The show will take place at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre with attendees required to display proof of vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours to enter.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Following Last-Minute Cancellation, Bonnaroo Announces Show With Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, & Sylvan Esso

Just a few days before it was scheduled to start, Bonnaroo 2021 was cancelled earlier this week after flooding caused the grounds to be deemed unsafe. Festival organizers have put together a one-off show in nearby Nashville this weekend for those still in the area. It features a few of the artists that were scheduled to perform at the event: Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso. It’ll take place at the open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday night and tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9AM CDT here.
ENTERTAINMENT
bestclassicbands.com

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016

The spaceship touched down in Los Angeles on September 9, 2016 and by all accounts the Electric Light Orchestra – or Jeff Lynne’s ELO as they are now billed – enjoyed a triumphant return to U.S. shores for the first of just five American concerts following an extensive U.K. and European tour earlier in the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER in Concert at Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilkins with special guest Baaba Maal will play the musical score of “Black Panther” live at the Hollywood Bowl along with the screening of the film. In 2018, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Brittany Howard
brooklynvegan.com

My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)

My Morning Jacket's tour hit NYC for two nights at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday and Saturday (9/10 and 9/11). They played entirely different sets each night with no repeats: Friday got "Wordless Chorus," "Run It," "Dondante," "Touch Me, I'm Going To Scream Pt. 1" and more, while Saturday night got "One Big Holiday," "Golden," two Marvin Gaye covers ("Mercy Mercy Me" and "What's Going On"), "Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2" and more.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Sharon Van Etten Join Angel Olsen At Pitchfork Music Festival

Angel Olsen was one of the headliners of the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago last night. She performed her cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” live in concert for the first time and brought Sharon Van Etten out to perform their triumphant duet “Like I Used To.”. “This...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Hollywood Bowl#Soul#Music Venue#Kcrw#Childish Gambino
Press Democrat

Vintage Trouble bringing their soulful groove to Santa Rosa

Vintage Trouble’s story is the stuff of rock ’n’ roll dreams: Four talented musicians get together and find a soulful groove. A year later, their debut album hits it big with the heartfelt, soul-inspired song “Nobody Told Me.” Two years later, they’re on tour with The Who. Founded in 2010...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

'Black Panther' Score Headed to Hollywood Bowl for Live-to-Picture Performance

“Black Panther” was an international cultural phenomenon and the Marvel movie’s Oscar-winning score, by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, was equally thrilling for its unique blend of African influences, traditional orchestra and modern production techniques. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 10 – 12), that music will be performed live-to-picture by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
argonautnews.com

Music Magic

Creative director Max Korman integrates design with comic elements. It all started at Stanford University, where Max Korman was learning about integrative storytelling in immersive technology design. He had been creating and editing projects previously, but using advanced tools for his engineering degree opened the door for Korman’s creative flight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopMatters

Paramour Session: An Interview with Singer-Songwriter Rufus Wainwright

Unfollow the Rules, the title of singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s most recent studio album has taken on a new meaning, one that no one could have predicted during the album’s composition. It’s no longer simply a phrase his daughter came up with. It’s what he’s had to do over the past year and a half to keep producing music. On the title track, he sings, “Sometimes I feel like my brain turns to leaves,” which perhaps strikes more of a chord now than he originally intended.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Best Albums From Rock’s Coolest Bootleg Label

It all started because a Bob Dylan fan wasn't happy with the direction the singer-songwriter had taken on John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline. So the fan took matters in his own hands, crafting a new Dylan album, Great White Wonder, from various outtakes spanning a 1961 hotel-room tape through 1967's "The Basement Tapes" recordings.
ROCK MUSIC
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Malignant’s “Where Is My Mind” Song Has a Famous Hollywood Legacy

This Malignant article contains spoilers. Like Gabriel (Ray Chase) inside Madison’s head (Annabelle Wallis), once you hear Safari Riot and Grayson Sanders’ energetic cover of Pixies song “Where Is My Mind,” it’ll be very difficult to get that earworm out of your brain. It’s a tune that accompanies some of Malignant‘s most outrageous scenes, like a missing woman suddenly falling through Madison’s ceiling in the second act. And director James Wan chose wisely. After all, “Where Is My Mind” is a song that has a history of ushering in shocking moments in Hollywood movies.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy