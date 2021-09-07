Brittany Howard Brings Her Magical and Soul Feeding Music to the world famous Hollywood Bowl

Acclaimed five-time Grammy winner and former USPS employee Brittany Howard is bringing her magical and soul feeding music to the world famous Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 18. Howard, whose musical career took off with her previous band, the four-time Grammy winning Alabama Shakes, steps onto the stage with her recent solo venture and backing band for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance for her and fans alike. Performing last at the Hollywood Palladium in January, 2020, before the pandemic hit, this is the first live performance in front of an audience for Howard in L.A. in over a year, and the first time for her at the historic outdoor music venue. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. — R&B artists Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow open up for Howard.