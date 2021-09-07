CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

LCS Board meets as those opposed to mask mandates protest outside

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
Leon County Schools parents opposed to the district's mask mandate are holding a protest outside the Aquilina Building Tuesday night, where the School Board holds its regular meeting.

There are 20 Leon County residents present at the School Board meeting to speak in person.

LCS announced Monday the mask mandate with medical opt-out only will stay in place for the time being.

Leon County School Board meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

