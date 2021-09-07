CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Video: Great Blue Heron Gulps Down a Giant Rat in NYC

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of North America’s most iconic wading birds chowed down one of Manhattan’s most infamous critters in Central Park over the long weekend. A great blue heron made breakfast out of a giant—I mean giant—rat. After killing the critter, the majestic bird quickly gulped the large rodent down its gullet. The encounter was caught on video and posted to Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter Account. The channel is run by David Barrett, who shares unique bird and critter sightings within the Big Apple city limits.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Alaska State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Florida, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Blue Heron#Herons#Rats#Giant Rat#Manhattan Bird#Birdcentralpark

Comments / 0

Community Policy