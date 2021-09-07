Video: Great Blue Heron Gulps Down a Giant Rat in NYC

One of North America’s most iconic wading birds chowed down one of Manhattan’s most infamous critters in Central Park over the long weekend. A great blue heron made breakfast out of a giant—I mean giant—rat. After killing the critter, the majestic bird quickly gulped the large rodent down its gullet. The encounter was caught on video and posted to Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter Account. The channel is run by David Barrett, who shares unique bird and critter sightings within the Big Apple city limits.