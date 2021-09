CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The doctor who was president and CEO of Chicago’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for the past 15 years died of cancer Monday. Since 2006, Dr. Joanne Smith, 60, has led the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Smith joined the Rehab Institute in 1988 for her medical residency and never left.