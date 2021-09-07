Flippo, Danny Harol

Danny Harol Flippo, 75, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully September 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Flippo will be at 11 AM Thursday September 9, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery in Counce, TN. Mr. Flippo was born October 12, 1945 in Corinth to the late Harold Flippo and Beauton Agnus Calhoun. A graduate of South Side High School in Counce, TN, he continued his education at State Technical College in Memphis. A patriot and proud veteran, Mr. Flippo served as a Sargent in the United States Army and was also employed as a truck driver with Kimbely Clark Trucking while enjoying traveling all over the country. Gardening, dancing, riding his Harley Davidson, and drinking coffee on the front porch with his special canine companions, Lillie and Snow, were favorite pastimes. Known to be a family man, Mr. Flippo will be remembered for his love of gatherings at his late mother's home, tinkering on old cars with his son, and sharing time with his much adored family. Visitation will be Thursday September 9, 2021 from 9 AM until 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories include his special companion, Faye McCollum of Iuka, one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Copeland of Horn Lake, one son, Jeremy Flippo(Sarah) of Missoula, Montana, four grandchildren, Ainslee Copeland, Bella Copeland, Asher Flippo, and Rhett Flippo, and a dear friend, Kaye Warren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Flippo family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.